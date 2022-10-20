Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Silo Pharma Inc. (SILO)?

Silo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SILO) went down by -3.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.44. The company’s stock price has collected -16.58% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Silo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ :SILO) Right Now?

Silo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SILO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 2.27 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SILO is at -1.12. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Silo Pharma Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

SILO currently public float of 2.72M and currently shorts hold a 1.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SILO was 63.58K shares.

SILO’s Market Performance

SILO stocks went down by -16.58% for the week, with a monthly drop of -34.52% and a quarterly performance of -31.67%, while its annual performance rate touched -56.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.46% for Silo Pharma Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -17.30% for SILO stocks with a simple moving average of -39.34% for the last 200 days.

SILO Trading at -31.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SILO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.08%, as shares sank -37.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SILO fell by -10.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.42. In addition, Silo Pharma Inc. saw -32.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SILO

Equity return is now at value 45.30, with 39.70 for asset returns.