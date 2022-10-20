Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Eventbrite Inc. (EB)?

Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE:EB) went down by -5.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.52. The company’s stock price has collected 1.95% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE :EB) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for EB is at 2.49.

EB currently public float of 77.29M and currently shorts hold a 20.40% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EB was 1.56M shares.

EB’s Market Performance

EB stocks went up by 1.95% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.26% and a quarterly performance of -46.40%, while its annual performance rate touched -69.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.60% for Eventbrite Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.76% for EB stocks with a simple moving average of -44.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EB stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for EB by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for EB in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $13 based on the research report published on July 15th of the current year 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to EB, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on February 10th of the current year.

EB Trading at -10.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.74%, as shares sank -7.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EB rose by +1.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.28. In addition, Eventbrite Inc. saw -64.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EB starting from Sagi Vivek, who sale 27,377 shares at the price of $15.69 back on Feb 17. After this action, Sagi Vivek now owns 0 shares of Eventbrite Inc., valued at $429,519 using the latest closing price.

Sagi Vivek, the Chief Technology Officer of Eventbrite Inc., sale 16,500 shares at $16.02 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that Sagi Vivek is holding 27,377 shares at $264,390 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EB

Equity return is now at value -43.40, with -7.70 for asset returns.