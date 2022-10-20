Is Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) a Keeper?

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) went up by 2.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.47. The company’s stock price has collected 2.46% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE :EC) Right Now?

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3.35 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EC is at 1.58. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Ecopetrol S.A. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $62101.48, which is $5.79 above the current price. EC currently public float of 221.63M and currently shorts hold a 2.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EC was 1.31M shares.

EC’s Market Performance

EC stocks went up by 2.46% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.58% and a quarterly performance of -1.13%, while its annual performance rate touched -34.22%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.91% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.46% for Ecopetrol S.A. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.56% for EC stocks with a simple moving average of -26.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EC

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EC reach a price target of $14.70. The rating they have provided for EC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 16th, 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Underweight” to EC, setting the target price at $16.50 in the report published on November 29th of the previous year.

EC Trading at -6.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.91%, as shares sank -2.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EC rose by +2.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.52. In addition, Ecopetrol S.A. saw -20.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.99 for the present operating margin

+29.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ecopetrol S.A. stands at +20.64. Equity return is now at value 39.60, with 10.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.71.