Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Capital One Financial Corporation (COF)

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) went down by -4.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $174.65. The company’s stock price has collected 1.86% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 10/14/22 that Wells Fargo failing to protect customers as Zelle scams soar, Sen. Warren charges in letter

Is It Worth Investing in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE :COF) Right Now?

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.18 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for COF is at 1.42.

COF currently public float of 379.57M and currently shorts hold a 1.85% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of COF was 2.49M shares.

COF’s Market Performance

COF stocks went up by 1.86% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.06% and a quarterly performance of -16.66%, while its annual performance rate touched -43.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.54% for Capital One Financial Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.17% for COF stocks with a simple moving average of -22.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COF

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COF reach a price target of $126, previously predicting the price at $152. The rating they have provided for COF stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on July 12th, 2022.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to COF, setting the target price at $145 in the report published on June 17th of the current year.

COF Trading at -7.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.26%, as shares sank -4.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COF rose by +1.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $95.18. In addition, Capital One Financial Corporation saw -34.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COF starting from Mouadeb Mark Daniel, who sale 600 shares at the price of $100.94 back on Sep 15. After this action, Mouadeb Mark Daniel now owns 12,243 shares of Capital One Financial Corporation, valued at $60,564 using the latest closing price.

Golden Timothy P, the Controller of Capital One Financial Corporation, sale 322 shares at $108.85 during a trade that took place back on Aug 29, which means that Golden Timothy P is holding 11,392 shares at $35,050 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COF

Equity return is now at value 17.90, with 2.20 for asset returns.