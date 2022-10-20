International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) went down by -0.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $155.00. The company’s stock price has collected 9.05% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE :IFF) Right Now?

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 37.17 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for IFF is at 1.06.

IFF currently public float of 254.38M and currently shorts hold a 1.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IFF was 1.45M shares.

IFF’s Market Performance

IFF stocks went up by 9.05% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.87% and a quarterly performance of -24.34%, while its annual performance rate touched -37.05%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.82% for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.61% for IFF stocks with a simple moving average of -24.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IFF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IFF stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for IFF by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for IFF in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $145 based on the research report published on June 27th of the current year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IFF reach a price target of $101, previously predicting the price at $170. The rating they have provided for IFF stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on June 16th, 2022.

Berenberg gave a rating of “Hold” to IFF, setting the target price at $144 in the report published on March 24th of the current year.

IFF Trading at -12.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IFF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.37%, as shares sank -6.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IFF rose by +9.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $91.66. In addition, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. saw -38.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IFF starting from Fortanet Francisco, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $125.00 back on Aug 11. After this action, Fortanet Francisco now owns 17,237 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., valued at $1,250,000 using the latest closing price.

Fauchon de Villeplee Christoph, the President, Scent of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., sale 629 shares at $132.59 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that Fauchon de Villeplee Christoph is holding 8,180 shares at $83,399 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IFF

Equity return is now at value 3.00, with 1.60 for asset returns.