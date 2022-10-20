Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX)

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) went down by -7.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $41.29. The company’s stock price has collected -15.04% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ :VTYX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $53.44, which is $27.39 above the current price. VTYX currently public float of 48.93M and currently shorts hold a 7.54% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VTYX was 615.71K shares.

VTYX’s Market Performance

VTYX stocks went down by -15.04% for the week, with a monthly drop of -28.49% and a quarterly performance of 63.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.98% for Ventyx Biosciences Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -22.04% for VTYX stocks with a simple moving average of 46.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VTYX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VTYX stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for VTYX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VTYX in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $45 based on the research report published on September 07th of the current year 2022.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VTYX reach a price target of $36. The rating they have provided for VTYX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 01st, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to VTYX, setting the target price at $53 in the report published on May 09th of the current year.

VTYX Trading at -8.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VTYX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.40%, as shares sank -27.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +53.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VTYX fell by -15.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.92. In addition, Ventyx Biosciences Inc. saw 31.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VTYX starting from Cormorant Asset Management, LP, who purchase 625,000 shares at the price of $16.00 back on Oct 25. After this action, Cormorant Asset Management, LP now owns 1,410,303 shares of Ventyx Biosciences Inc., valued at $10,000,000 using the latest closing price.

venBio Global Strategic Fund I, the 10% Owner of Ventyx Biosciences Inc., purchase 312,500 shares at $16.00 during a trade that took place back on Oct 25, which means that venBio Global Strategic Fund I is holding 3,997,269 shares at $5,000,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VTYX

Equity return is now at value -42.30, with -29.90 for asset returns.