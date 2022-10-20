Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for TIM S.A. (TIMB)

TIM S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) went up by 4.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.35. The company’s stock price has collected 5.25% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in TIM S.A. (NYSE :TIMB) Right Now?

TIM S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.37 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TIMB is at 0.72.

TIMB currently public float of 161.26M and currently shorts hold a 0.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TIMB was 534.24K shares.

TIMB’s Market Performance

TIMB stocks went up by 5.25% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.95% and a quarterly performance of 4.68%, while its annual performance rate touched 14.59%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.99% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.27% for TIM S.A. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.93% for TIMB stocks with a simple moving average of -3.22% for the last 200 days.

TIMB Trading at 3.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TIMB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.99%, as shares surge +4.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TIMB rose by +5.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.49. In addition, TIM S.A. saw 5.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TIMB

Equity return is now at value 10.70, with 5.50 for asset returns.