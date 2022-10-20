Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Mattel Inc. (MAT)

Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) went down by -2.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.99. The company’s stock price has collected -1.77% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/21/22 that Mattel Sales Up 20%, Led by Hot Wheels and Lightyear Toys

Is It Worth Investing in Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ :MAT) Right Now?

Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.23 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MAT is at 1.26.

MAT currently public float of 351.52M and currently shorts hold a 6.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MAT was 2.82M shares.

MAT’s Market Performance

MAT stocks went down by -1.77% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.36% and a quarterly performance of -19.86%, while its annual performance rate touched -4.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.38% for Mattel Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.56% for MAT stocks with a simple moving average of -14.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAT stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for MAT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MAT in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $31 based on the research report published on July 11th of the current year 2022.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MAT reach a price target of $33, previously predicting the price at $27. The rating they have provided for MAT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 24th, 2022.

Monness Crespi & Hardt gave a rating of “Buy” to MAT, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on February 10th of the current year.

MAT Trading at -10.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.21%, as shares sank -7.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAT fell by -1.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.60. In addition, Mattel Inc. saw -10.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MAT starting from Isaias Zanatta Roberto Jacobo, who sale 51,761 shares at the price of $24.50 back on Feb 14. After this action, Isaias Zanatta Roberto Jacobo now owns 59,035 shares of Mattel Inc., valued at $1,268,144 using the latest closing price.

BRADLEY RICHARD TODD, the Director of Mattel Inc., sale 9,000 shares at $24.54 during a trade that took place back on Feb 14, which means that BRADLEY RICHARD TODD is holding 162 shares at $220,842 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.03 for the present operating margin

+47.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mattel Inc. stands at +16.55. Equity return is now at value 71.20, with 17.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.80.