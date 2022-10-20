Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR)

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EDR) went down by -2.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.28. The company’s stock price has collected -1.85% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 07/07/22 that Two Media Stocks That Look Oversold, According to Citi

Is It Worth Investing in Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE :EDR) Right Now?

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EDR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.52 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $31.38, which is $10.5 above the current price. EDR currently public float of 51.37M and currently shorts hold a 9.69% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EDR was 1.43M shares.

EDR’s Market Performance

EDR stocks went down by -1.85% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.56% and a quarterly performance of -8.05%, while its annual performance rate touched -17.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.46% for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.50% for EDR stocks with a simple moving average of -17.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EDR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EDR stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for EDR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EDR in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $28 based on the research report published on August 04th of the current year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EDR reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for EDR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 07th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to EDR, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on June 24th of the current year.

EDR Trading at -7.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.83%, as shares sank -6.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EDR fell by -1.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.50. In addition, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. saw -40.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EDR starting from Muirhead Christian, who sale 19,502 shares at the price of $25.19 back on Sep 15. After this action, Muirhead Christian now owns 3,231 shares of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc., valued at $491,296 using the latest closing price.

Lublin Jason, the Chief Financial Officer of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc., sale 29,725 shares at $25.12 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that Lublin Jason is holding 46,510 shares at $746,636 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EDR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.05 for the present operating margin

+43.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. stands at -5.84. Equity return is now at value 24.40, with 3.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.