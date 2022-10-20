Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Qiagen N.V. (QGEN)?

Qiagen N.V. (NYSE:QGEN) went down by -4.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $58.00. The company’s stock price has collected 0.28% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/10/22 that Bio-Rad Laboratories in Talks to Combine With Qiagen

Is It Worth Investing in Qiagen N.V. (NYSE :QGEN) Right Now?

Qiagen N.V. (NYSE:QGEN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.20 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for QGEN is at 0.37. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Qiagen N.V. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $53.82, which is $10.77 above the current price. QGEN currently public float of 226.88M and currently shorts hold a 2.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QGEN was 1.09M shares.

QGEN’s Market Performance

QGEN stocks went up by 0.28% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.43% and a quarterly performance of -11.95%, while its annual performance rate touched -18.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.89% for Qiagen N.V. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.10% for QGEN stocks with a simple moving average of -8.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QGEN

Cowen gave a rating of “Market Perform” to QGEN, setting the target price at $55 in the report published on October 15th of the previous year.

QGEN Trading at -5.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QGEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.02%, as shares surge +0.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QGEN rose by +0.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.71. In addition, Qiagen N.V. saw -23.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for QGEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.22 for the present operating margin

+63.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Qiagen N.V. stands at +22.77. Equity return is now at value 16.30, with 8.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.39.