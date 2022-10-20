China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI) went up by 20.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $0.79. The company’s stock price has collected 14.74% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX :CPHI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CPHI is at 0.71. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for China Pharma Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.50. CPHI currently public float of 22.33M and currently shorts hold a 0.44% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CPHI was 262.73K shares.

CPHI’s Market Performance

CPHI stocks went up by 14.74% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.00% and a quarterly performance of -26.51%, while its annual performance rate touched -72.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.71% for China Pharma Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.61% for CPHI stocks with a simple moving average of -46.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPHI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPHI stocks, with Rodman & Renshaw repeating the rating for CPHI by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for CPHI in the upcoming period, according to Rodman & Renshaw is $6 based on the research report published on January 08th of the previous year 2010.

CPHI Trading at -12.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPHI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.46%, as shares sank -1.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPHI rose by +14.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1379. In addition, China Pharma Holdings Inc. saw -68.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CPHI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.67 for the present operating margin

+3.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for China Pharma Holdings Inc. stands at -35.26. Equity return is now at value -67.00, with -18.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.