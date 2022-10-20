Can Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG) Remain Competitive?

Principal Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) went down by -1.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $80.36. The company’s stock price has collected 3.59% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Principal Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ :PFG) Right Now?

Principal Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.79 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PFG is at 1.23.

PFG currently public float of 246.19M and currently shorts hold a 4.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PFG was 1.64M shares.

PFG’s Market Performance

PFG stocks went up by 3.59% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.51% and a quarterly performance of 21.80%, while its annual performance rate touched 14.11%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.94% for Principal Financial Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.19% for PFG stocks with a simple moving average of 9.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PFG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PFG stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for PFG by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for PFG in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $72 based on the research report published on October 07th of the current year 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to PFG, setting the target price at $86 in the report published on August 18th of the current year.

PFG Trading at 3.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PFG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.31%, as shares surge +3.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PFG rose by +3.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $75.73. In addition, Principal Financial Group Inc. saw 8.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PFG starting from Cheong Wee Yee, who sale 2,447 shares at the price of $78.45 back on Sep 13. After this action, Cheong Wee Yee now owns 34,700 shares of Principal Financial Group Inc., valued at $191,967 using the latest closing price.

Walker Roberto, the EVP, Principal Latin American of Principal Financial Group Inc., sale 9,000 shares at $76.95 during a trade that took place back on Aug 22, which means that Walker Roberto is holding 34,008 shares at $692,550 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PFG

Equity return is now at value 31.00, with 1.40 for asset returns.