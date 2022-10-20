Can Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) Remain Competitive?

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) went up by 4.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $69.14. The company’s stock price has collected 5.53% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE :CNQ) Right Now?

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.90 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CNQ is at 1.52.

CNQ currently public float of 1.09B and currently shorts hold a 6.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CNQ was 2.74M shares.

CNQ’s Market Performance

CNQ stocks went up by 5.53% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.98% and a quarterly performance of 11.91%, while its annual performance rate touched 32.29%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.14% for Canadian Natural Resources Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.61% for CNQ stocks with a simple moving average of 0.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNQ

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to CNQ, setting the target price at $100 in the report published on July 19th of the current year.

CNQ Trading at 4.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.37%, as shares surge +7.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNQ rose by +5.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.12. In addition, Canadian Natural Resources Limited saw 33.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CNQ

Equity return is now at value 30.20, with 14.70 for asset returns.