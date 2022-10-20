Buy or Sell Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:LPRO) went down by -6.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $36.00. The company’s stock price has collected -2.01% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ :LPRO) Right Now?

Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:LPRO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.33 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LPRO is at 0.75. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Open Lending Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.75, which is $9.07 above the current price. LPRO currently public float of 112.18M and currently shorts hold a 5.75% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LPRO was 938.67K shares.

LPRO’s Market Performance

LPRO stocks went down by -2.01% for the week, with a monthly drop of -26.48% and a quarterly performance of -38.85%, while its annual performance rate touched -80.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.42% for Open Lending Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -14.30% for LPRO stocks with a simple moving average of -50.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LPRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LPRO stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for LPRO by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for LPRO in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $13 based on the research report published on August 05th of the current year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LPRO reach a price target of $8, previously predicting the price at $14. The rating they have provided for LPRO stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on July 25th, 2022.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to LPRO, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on March 30th of the current year.

LPRO Trading at -26.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LPRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.24%, as shares sank -25.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LPRO fell by -2.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.86. In addition, Open Lending Corporation saw -69.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LPRO starting from Flynn John Joseph, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $28.32 back on Nov 18. After this action, Flynn John Joseph now owns 307,500 shares of Open Lending Corporation, valued at $212,393 using the latest closing price.

Flynn John Joseph, the of Open Lending Corporation, sale 30,000 shares at $28.32 during a trade that took place back on Nov 18, which means that Flynn John Joseph is holding 2,611,548 shares at $849,574 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LPRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+69.69 for the present operating margin

+91.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Open Lending Corporation stands at +67.74. Equity return is now at value 61.10, with 31.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.81.