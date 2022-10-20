Amphenol Corporation (APH) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) went up by 0.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $88.45. The company’s stock price has collected 4.38% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE :APH) Right Now?

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 24.72 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for APH is at 1.24. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Amphenol Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $85.14, which is $14.23 above the current price. APH currently public float of 591.37M and currently shorts hold a 1.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of APH was 1.88M shares.

APH’s Market Performance

APH stocks went up by 4.38% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.86% and a quarterly performance of 0.20%, while its annual performance rate touched -9.94%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.74% for Amphenol Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.11% for APH stocks with a simple moving average of -3.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APH stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for APH by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for APH in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $83 based on the research report published on July 14th of the current year 2022.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see APH reach a price target of $80. The rating they have provided for APH stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on January 07th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to APH, setting the target price at $138 in the report published on December 29th of the previous year.

APH Trading at -4.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.69%, as shares sank -2.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APH rose by +4.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.23. In addition, Amphenol Corporation saw -19.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APH starting from Gavelle Jean-Luc, who sale 122,000 shares at the price of $77.44 back on Aug 04. After this action, Gavelle Jean-Luc now owns 0 shares of Amphenol Corporation, valued at $9,447,643 using the latest closing price.

D’AMICO LANCE E, the Sr. VP, Secretary & GenCounsel of Amphenol Corporation, sale 20,000 shares at $76.87 during a trade that took place back on Aug 02, which means that D’AMICO LANCE E is holding 25,700 shares at $1,537,388 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APH

Equity return is now at value 28.50, with 12.00 for asset returns.