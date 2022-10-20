A Lesson to Learn: Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ)

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) went down by -4.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $42.41. The company’s stock price has collected -1.12% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE :CUZ) Right Now?

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.64 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CUZ is at 1.08.

The average price from analysts is $32.63, which is $11.38 above the current price. CUZ currently public float of 150.66M and currently shorts hold a 3.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CUZ was 1.06M shares.

CUZ’s Market Performance

CUZ stocks went down by -1.12% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.89% and a quarterly performance of -26.78%, while its annual performance rate touched -44.39%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.87% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.55% for Cousins Properties Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.37% for CUZ stocks with a simple moving average of -33.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CUZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CUZ stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for CUZ by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CUZ in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $29 based on the research report published on October 03rd of the current year 2022.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Neutral” to CUZ, setting the target price at $41 in the report published on April 22nd of the current year.

CUZ Trading at -16.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CUZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.87%, as shares sank -13.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CUZ fell by -1.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.20. In addition, Cousins Properties Incorporated saw -45.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CUZ

Equity return is now at value 6.20, with 3.90 for asset returns.