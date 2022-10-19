We Analyzed the Future Direction of The Very Good Food Company Inc. (VGFC), Here is What We Found

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VGFC) went up by 9.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.83. The company’s stock price has collected -0.99% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ :VGFC) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for The Very Good Food Company Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

VGFC currently public float of 94.37M and currently shorts hold a 1.68% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VGFC was 807.45K shares.

VGFC’s Market Performance

VGFC stocks went down by -0.99% for the week, with a monthly drop of -23.22% and a quarterly performance of -50.96%, while its annual performance rate touched -93.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.18% for The Very Good Food Company Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.04% for VGFC stocks with a simple moving average of -67.48% for the last 200 days.

VGFC Trading at -29.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VGFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.01%, as shares sank -26.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -48.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VGFC fell by -0.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1214. In addition, The Very Good Food Company Inc. saw -85.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.