We Analyzed the Future Direction of Taseko Mines Limited (TGB), Here is What We Found

Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX:TGB) went down by -1.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.41. The company’s stock price has collected -1.85% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX :TGB) Right Now?

Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX:TGB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.33 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TGB is at 1.99.

TGB currently public float of 276.71M and currently shorts hold a 2.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TGB was 1.57M shares.

TGB’s Market Performance

TGB stocks went down by -1.85% for the week, with a monthly drop of -20.90% and a quarterly performance of 9.48%, while its annual performance rate touched -54.31%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.47% for Taseko Mines Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.30% for TGB stocks with a simple moving average of -32.93% for the last 200 days.

TGB Trading at -7.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TGB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.35%, as shares sank -18.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TGB fell by -1.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1440. In addition, Taseko Mines Limited saw -48.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TGB

Equity return is now at value 9.50, with 2.90 for asset returns.