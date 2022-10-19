We Analyzed the Future Direction of MongoDB Inc. (MDB), Here is What We Found

MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) went up by 4.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $590.00. The company’s stock price has collected 5.51% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/01/22 that MongoDB Stock Falls Sharply as Fiscal-Year Forecast Disappoints

Is It Worth Investing in MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ :MDB) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MDB is at 1.14.

MDB currently public float of 66.19M and currently shorts hold a 6.38% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MDB was 1.71M shares.

MDB’s Market Performance

MDB stocks went up by 5.51% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.17% and a quarterly performance of -38.24%, while its annual performance rate touched -62.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.40% for MongoDB Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.74% for MDB stocks with a simple moving average of -41.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MDB

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MDB reach a price target of $300. The rating they have provided for MDB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 10th, 2022.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to MDB, setting the target price at $300 in the report published on September 30th of the current year.

MDB Trading at -27.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.35%, as shares sank -12.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDB rose by +5.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $191.93. In addition, MongoDB Inc. saw -64.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MDB starting from Porter Mark, who sale 909 shares at the price of $198.84 back on Oct 03. After this action, Porter Mark now owns 28,212 shares of MongoDB Inc., valued at $180,746 using the latest closing price.

Pech Cedric, the Chief Revenue Officer of MongoDB Inc., sale 288 shares at $198.84 during a trade that took place back on Oct 03, which means that Pech Cedric is holding 34,157 shares at $57,266 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MDB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-33.12 for the present operating margin

+69.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for MongoDB Inc. stands at -35.12. Equity return is now at value -54.20, with -14.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.90.