We Analyzed the Future Direction of Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM), Here is What We Found

Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) went down by -1.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $483.13. The company’s stock price has collected -2.99% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ :TEAM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TEAM is at 0.96.

TEAM currently public float of 35.40M and currently shorts hold a 10.59% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TEAM was 1.72M shares.

TEAM’s Market Performance

TEAM stocks went down by -2.99% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.63% and a quarterly performance of -5.44%, while its annual performance rate touched -51.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.98% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.49% for Atlassian Corporation Plc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.71% for TEAM stocks with a simple moving average of -18.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TEAM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TEAM stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for TEAM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TEAM in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $257 based on the research report published on July 20th of the current year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TEAM reach a price target of $300, previously predicting the price at $279. The rating they have provided for TEAM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 27th, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to TEAM, setting the target price at $430 in the report published on January 25th of the current year.

TEAM Trading at -17.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TEAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.98%, as shares sank -14.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TEAM fell by -2.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $216.58. In addition, Atlassian Corporation Plc saw -47.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TEAM starting from Cannon-Brookes Michael, who sale 8,614 shares at the price of $203.80 back on Oct 17. After this action, Cannon-Brookes Michael now owns 447,928 shares of Atlassian Corporation Plc, valued at $1,755,545 using the latest closing price.

Farquhar Scott, the Co-CEO, Co-Founder of Atlassian Corporation Plc, sale 8,614 shares at $203.80 during a trade that took place back on Oct 17, which means that Farquhar Scott is holding 447,928 shares at $1,755,543 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TEAM

Equity return is now at value -334.20, with -19.40 for asset returns.