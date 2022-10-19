Wall Street Pummels Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) After Recent Earnings Report

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) went up by 2.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $114.35. The company’s stock price has collected 4.57% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/29/22 that Biden’s Move on Gas Prices May Hurt These Stocks

Is It Worth Investing in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE :MPC) Right Now?

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.30 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MPC is at 1.61. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Marathon Petroleum Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $124.60, which is $17.77 above the current price. MPC currently public float of 496.93M and currently shorts hold a 3.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MPC was 4.47M shares.

MPC’s Market Performance

MPC stocks went up by 4.57% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.32% and a quarterly performance of 21.82%, while its annual performance rate touched 62.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.65% for Marathon Petroleum Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.79% for MPC stocks with a simple moving average of 22.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MPC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MPC stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for MPC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MPC in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $135 based on the research report published on June 14th of the current year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MPC reach a price target of $102, previously predicting the price at $90. The rating they have provided for MPC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 16th, 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to MPC, setting the target price at $76 in the report published on January 25th of the current year.

MPC Trading at 8.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MPC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.37%, as shares surge +11.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MPC rose by +4.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +69.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $101.83. In addition, Marathon Petroleum Corporation saw 69.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MPC starting from Gagle Suzanne, who sale 35,174 shares at the price of $93.57 back on Sep 19. After this action, Gagle Suzanne now owns 43,996 shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation, valued at $3,291,286 using the latest closing price.

HAGEDORN CARL KRISTOPHER, the Senior VP and Controller of Marathon Petroleum Corporation, sale 14,353 shares at $105.41 during a trade that took place back on Aug 25, which means that HAGEDORN CARL KRISTOPHER is holding 7,873 shares at $1,512,908 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MPC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.59 for the present operating margin

+5.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marathon Petroleum Corporation stands at +1.08. Equity return is now at value 31.20, with 9.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.70.