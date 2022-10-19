Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) went up by 5.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.12. The company’s stock price has collected 5.44% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE :UGP) Right Now?

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.29 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for UGP is at 1.15.

UGP currently public float of 748.33M and currently shorts hold a 0.70% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UGP was 1.16M shares.

UGP’s Market Performance

UGP stocks went up by 5.44% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.18% and a quarterly performance of 7.69%, while its annual performance rate touched -7.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.90% for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.48% for UGP stocks with a simple moving average of -2.87% for the last 200 days.

UGP Trading at -1.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UGP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.79%, as shares sank -1.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UGP rose by +5.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.39. In addition, Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. saw -1.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for UGP

Equity return is now at value 16.50, with 4.40 for asset returns.