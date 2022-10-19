The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) went up by 0.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $74.86. The company’s stock price has collected 4.31% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE :BNS) Right Now?

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.97 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BNS is at 0.98. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $64.28, which is $23.92 above the current price. BNS currently public float of 1.19B and currently shorts hold a 3.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BNS was 1.53M shares.

BNS’s Market Performance

BNS stocks went up by 4.31% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.37% and a quarterly performance of -16.78%, while its annual performance rate touched -25.01%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.38% for The Bank of Nova Scotia. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.69% for BNS stocks with a simple moving average of -24.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BNS

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Market Perform” to BNS, setting the target price at $95 in the report published on August 24th of the current year.

BNS Trading at -10.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.89%, as shares sank -8.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BNS rose by +4.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.51. In addition, The Bank of Nova Scotia saw -32.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BNS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.67 for the present operating margin

The net margin for The Bank of Nova Scotia stands at +25.23. Equity return is now at value 15.50, with 0.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.60.