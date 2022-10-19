Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE:SHO) went up by 1.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.91. The company’s stock price has collected 7.32% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/11/21 that Four Seasons Resort in Napa Commanding Near-Record Sales Price

Is It Worth Investing in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE :SHO) Right Now?

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE:SHO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.56 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SHO is at 1.26.

SHO currently public float of 208.63M and currently shorts hold a 6.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SHO was 4.43M shares.

SHO’s Market Performance

SHO stocks went up by 7.32% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.89% and a quarterly performance of -4.26%, while its annual performance rate touched -15.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.95% for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.46% for SHO stocks with a simple moving average of -5.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SHO

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SHO reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for SHO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 11th, 2022.

SHO Trading at -2.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.10%, as shares sank -5.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHO rose by +7.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.88. In addition, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. saw -10.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SHO starting from Springer Robert C, who sale 1 shares at the price of $12.35 back on Jun 03. After this action, Springer Robert C now owns 540,523 shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc., valued at $12 using the latest closing price.

PASQUALE DOUGLAS M, the Interim CEO of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc., purchase 9,000 shares at $10.63 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that PASQUALE DOUGLAS M is holding 359,000 shares at $95,670 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SHO

Equity return is now at value 7.90, with 4.90 for asset returns.