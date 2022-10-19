Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Coursera Inc. (COUR)

Coursera Inc. (NYSE:COUR) went down by -4.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.75. The company’s stock price has collected 3.91% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 07/28/22 that Coursera Stock Sinks as Analysts Downgrade Shares After Guidance Cut

Is It Worth Investing in Coursera Inc. (NYSE :COUR) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Coursera Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $19.67, which is $7.19 above the current price. COUR currently public float of 128.11M and currently shorts hold a 4.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of COUR was 884.02K shares.

COUR’s Market Performance

COUR stocks went up by 3.91% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.14% and a quarterly performance of -30.75%, while its annual performance rate touched -63.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.36% for Coursera Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.65% for COUR stocks with a simple moving average of -29.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COUR

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COUR reach a price target of $14, previously predicting the price at $26. The rating they have provided for COUR stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on July 28th, 2022.

COUR Trading at 0.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COUR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.14%, as shares surge +11.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COUR rose by +3.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.27. In addition, Coursera Inc. saw -51.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COUR starting from wang Xueyan, who sale 100 shares at the price of $12.00 back on Oct 13. After this action, wang Xueyan now owns 347,032 shares of Coursera Inc., valued at $1,200 using the latest closing price.

wang Xueyan, the SVP, Services of Coursera Inc., sale 9,450 shares at $12.01 during a trade that took place back on Oct 12, which means that wang Xueyan is holding 347,032 shares at $113,506 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COUR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-34.45 for the present operating margin

+60.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coursera Inc. stands at -34.97. Equity return is now at value -22.80, with -17.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.34.