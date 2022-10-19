Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | CEA Industries Inc. (CEAD)

CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD) went up by 3.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.50. The company’s stock price has collected -1.05% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ :CEAD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CEAD is at 1.09.

CEAD currently public float of 7.12M and currently shorts hold a 0.44% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CEAD was 348.22K shares.

CEAD’s Market Performance

CEAD stocks went down by -1.05% for the week, with a monthly drop of -17.24% and a quarterly performance of -41.10%, while its annual performance rate touched -88.42%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.41% for CEA Industries Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.73% for CEAD stocks with a simple moving average of -55.93% for the last 200 days.

CEAD Trading at -14.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CEAD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.36%, as shares sank -13.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CEAD fell by -0.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0206. In addition, CEA Industries Inc. saw -80.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CEAD

Equity return is now at value -94.20, with -44.50 for asset returns.