Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Azenta Inc. (AZTA)

Azenta Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) went down by -3.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $124.79. The company’s stock price has collected 2.72% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Azenta Inc. (NASDAQ :AZTA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AZTA is at 1.56.

AZTA currently public float of 73.84M and currently shorts hold a 4.66% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AZTA was 708.91K shares.

AZTA’s Market Performance

AZTA stocks went up by 2.72% for the week, with a monthly drop of -20.06% and a quarterly performance of -41.47%, while its annual performance rate touched -62.05%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.08% for Azenta Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.68% for AZTA stocks with a simple moving average of -44.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AZTA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AZTA stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for AZTA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AZTA in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $106 based on the research report published on March 31st of the current year 2022.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AZTA reach a price target of $100. The rating they have provided for AZTA stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 21st, 2022.

AZTA Trading at -22.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AZTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.83%, as shares sank -18.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AZTA rose by +2.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.98. In addition, Azenta Inc. saw -61.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AZTA starting from McManus Matthew, who purchase 8,625 shares at the price of $58.15 back on Aug 19. After this action, McManus Matthew now owns 29,467 shares of Azenta Inc., valued at $501,544 using the latest closing price.

Robertson Lindon G, the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of Azenta Inc., purchase 4,350 shares at $57.62 during a trade that took place back on Aug 19, which means that Robertson Lindon G is holding 100,571 shares at $250,647 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AZTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.70 for the present operating margin

+41.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Azenta Inc. stands at -5.62. The total capital return value is set at 0.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.13.

Based on Azenta Inc. (AZTA), the company’s capital structure generated 7.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.67. Total debt to assets is 5.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.25.