Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Alteryx Inc. (AYX)

Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX) went up by 6.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $81.30. The company’s stock price has collected 6.82% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Alteryx Inc. (NYSE :AYX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AYX is at 0.67. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Alteryx Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $76.07, which is $25.22 above the current price. AYX currently public float of 59.85M and currently shorts hold a 4.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AYX was 793.11K shares.

AYX’s Market Performance

AYX stocks went up by 6.82% for the week, with a monthly drop of -20.82% and a quarterly performance of 3.71%, while its annual performance rate touched -31.51%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.27% for Alteryx Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.99% for AYX stocks with a simple moving average of -12.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AYX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AYX stocks, with FBN Securities repeating the rating for AYX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AYX in the upcoming period, according to FBN Securities is $80 based on the research report published on May 23rd of the current year 2022.

Rosenblatt, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AYX reach a price target of $87, previously predicting the price at $100. The rating they have provided for AYX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 16th, 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to AYX, setting the target price at $87 in the report published on February 16th of the current year.

AYX Trading at -15.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AYX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.12%, as shares sank -19.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AYX rose by +6.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.98. In addition, Alteryx Inc. saw -14.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AYX starting from Stoecker Dean, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $61.87 back on Mar 11. After this action, Stoecker Dean now owns 0 shares of Alteryx Inc., valued at $1,237,333 using the latest closing price.

HORING JEFF, the Director of Alteryx Inc., purchase 56,829 shares at $55.71 during a trade that took place back on Feb 24, which means that HORING JEFF is holding 911,829 shares at $3,166,209 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AYX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25.42 for the present operating margin

+89.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alteryx Inc. stands at -33.51. Equity return is now at value -101.40, with -20.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.28.