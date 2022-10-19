Marten Transport Ltd. (MRTN): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Marten Transport Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) went down by -7.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.43. The company’s stock price has collected -7.68% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Marten Transport Ltd. (NASDAQ :MRTN) Right Now?

Marten Transport Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.61 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MRTN is at 0.92. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Marten Transport Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $24.00, which is $4.48 above the current price. MRTN currently public float of 57.14M and currently shorts hold a 3.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MRTN was 459.12K shares.

MRTN’s Market Performance

MRTN stocks went down by -7.68% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.31% and a quarterly performance of -7.31%, while its annual performance rate touched 18.11%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.52% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.49% for Marten Transport Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.92% for MRTN stocks with a simple moving average of 0.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MRTN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MRTN stocks, with Vertical Research repeating the rating for MRTN by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for MRTN in the upcoming period, according to Vertical Research is $25 based on the research report published on August 17th of the current year 2022.

MRTN Trading at -9.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MRTN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.52%, as shares sank -6.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MRTN fell by -7.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.84. In addition, Marten Transport Ltd. saw 7.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MRTN starting from HAGNESS LARRY B, who sale 10,313 shares at the price of $22.93 back on Aug 15. After this action, HAGNESS LARRY B now owns 195,475 shares of Marten Transport Ltd., valued at $236,430 using the latest closing price.

WINKEL THOMAS J, the Director of Marten Transport Ltd., sale 3,000 shares at $19.93 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that WINKEL THOMAS J is holding 45,674 shares at $59,796 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MRTN

Equity return is now at value 16.20, with 11.80 for asset returns.