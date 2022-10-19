Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF)

OneMain Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OMF) went down by -3.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $60.38. The company’s stock price has collected 0.75% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in OneMain Holdings Inc. (NYSE :OMF) Right Now?

OneMain Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OMF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3.90 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for OMF is at 1.62.

OMF currently public float of 118.41M and currently shorts hold a 5.95% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OMF was 1.32M shares.

OMF’s Market Performance

OMF stocks went up by 0.75% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.73% and a quarterly performance of -23.93%, while its annual performance rate touched -45.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.76% for OneMain Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.51% for OMF stocks with a simple moving average of -24.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OMF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OMF stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for OMF by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for OMF in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $40 based on the research report published on July 13th of the current year 2022.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to OMF, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on October 08th of the previous year.

OMF Trading at -7.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OMF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.79%, as shares sank -5.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OMF rose by +0.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.52. In addition, OneMain Holdings Inc. saw -35.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OMF starting from Shulman Douglas H., who purchase 1,150 shares at the price of $37.08 back on Aug 01. After this action, Shulman Douglas H. now owns 337,936 shares of OneMain Holdings Inc., valued at $42,642 using the latest closing price.

Shulman Douglas H., the President and CEO of OneMain Holdings Inc., purchase 1,000 shares at $40.23 during a trade that took place back on May 20, which means that Shulman Douglas H. is holding 349,612 shares at $40,233 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OMF

Equity return is now at value 34.40, with 4.80 for asset returns.