Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR)

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) went up by 6.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.94. The company’s stock price has collected 1.27% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ :YVR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for YVR is at 0.88. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Liquid Media Group Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $22.00. YVR currently public float of 14.94M and currently shorts hold a 3.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of YVR was 181.27K shares.

YVR’s Market Performance

YVR stocks went up by 1.27% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.21% and a quarterly performance of -27.19%, while its annual performance rate touched -79.49%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.53% for Liquid Media Group Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.76% for YVR stocks with a simple moving average of -41.32% for the last 200 days.

YVR Trading at -16.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YVR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.76%, as shares sank -12.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YVR rose by +1.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3337. In addition, Liquid Media Group Ltd. saw -69.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for YVR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-800.69 for the present operating margin

-365.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Liquid Media Group Ltd. stands at -1664.44.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.04.