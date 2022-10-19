Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO)

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO) went up by 13.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.93. The company’s stock price has collected 16.29% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :VINO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VINO is at 0.15.

VINO currently public float of 19.98M and currently shorts hold a 0.48% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VINO was 923.01K shares.

VINO’s Market Performance

VINO stocks went up by 16.29% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.10% and a quarterly performance of -36.10%, while its annual performance rate touched -91.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.52% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.07% for Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.60% for VINO stocks with a simple moving average of -78.10% for the last 200 days.

VINO Trading at -6.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VINO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.52%, as shares sank -3.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VINO rose by +16.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2303. In addition, Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. saw -87.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VINO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-49.07 for the present operating margin

+72.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. stands at -44.59. Equity return is now at value -50.60, with -31.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.