Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN)

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN) went down by -2.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.06. The company’s stock price has collected 2.46% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ :CENN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CENN is at 1.33. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Cenntro Electric Group Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

CENN currently public float of 161.26M and currently shorts hold a 6.38% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CENN was 2.55M shares.

CENN’s Market Performance

CENN stocks went up by 2.46% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.28% and a quarterly performance of -43.34%, while its annual performance rate touched -90.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.82% for Cenntro Electric Group Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.21% for CENN stocks with a simple moving average of -42.85% for the last 200 days.

CENN Trading at -20.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CENN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.81%, as shares sank -6.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CENN rose by +2.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9947. In addition, Cenntro Electric Group Limited saw -81.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CENN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-191.89 for the present operating margin

+2.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cenntro Electric Group Limited stands at -191.47.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.65.