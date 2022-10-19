LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. (LMAO): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAO) went up by 22.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.16. The company’s stock price has collected -18.53% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. (NASDAQ :LMAO) Right Now?

LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 28.04 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

LMAO currently public float of 10.45M and currently shorts hold a 0.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LMAO was 22.85K shares.

LMAO’s Market Performance

LMAO stocks went down by -18.53% for the week, with a monthly drop of -17.09% and a quarterly performance of -16.68%, while its annual performance rate touched -14.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.73% for LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.87% for LMAO stocks with a simple moving average of 2.52% for the last 200 days.

LMAO Trading at 1.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LMAO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.31%, as shares surge +0.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LMAO fell by -0.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.05. In addition, LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. saw -15.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LMAO

Equity return is now at value 4.10, with 3.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.