KB Home (KBH) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) went up by 2.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $50.20. The company’s stock price has collected -0.75% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/23/22 that KB Home Stock Jumps on Earnings. The Builder Sees a Moderating Housing Market.

Is It Worth Investing in KB Home (NYSE :KBH) Right Now?

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3.26 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for KBH is at 1.59.

KBH currently public float of 69.49M and currently shorts hold a 8.50% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KBH was 1.61M shares.

KBH’s Market Performance

KBH stocks went down by -0.75% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.65% and a quarterly performance of -11.03%, while its annual performance rate touched -30.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.22% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.90% for KB Home. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.16% for KBH stocks with a simple moving average of -16.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KBH

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KBH reach a price target of $34. The rating they have provided for KBH stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 25th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to KBH, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on July 11th of the current year.

KBH Trading at -3.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KBH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.22%, as shares sank -2.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KBH fell by -0.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.28. In addition, KB Home saw -37.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KBH starting from MEZGER JEFFREY T, who sale 79,718 shares at the price of $42.28 back on Nov 12. After this action, MEZGER JEFFREY T now owns 1,097,611 shares of KB Home, valued at $3,370,477 using the latest closing price.

MEZGER JEFFREY T, the President and CEO of KB Home, sale 121,408 shares at $41.90 during a trade that took place back on Nov 11, which means that MEZGER JEFFREY T is holding 1,097,611 shares at $5,086,995 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KBH

Equity return is now at value 23.80, with 12.20 for asset returns.