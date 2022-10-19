Is Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT) a Keeper?

Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE:RBT) went up by 58.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.50. The company’s stock price has collected 23.40% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE :RBT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Rubicon Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.33, which is $6.59 above the current price. RBT currently public float of 34.40M and currently shorts hold a 0.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RBT was 203.25K shares.

RBT’s Market Performance

RBT stocks went up by 23.40% for the week, with a monthly drop of -51.40% and a quarterly performance of -82.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 44.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 24.14% for Rubicon Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -17.42% for RBT stocks with a simple moving average of -79.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RBT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RBT stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for RBT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for RBT in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $5 based on the research report published on September 30th of the current year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RBT reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for RBT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 19th, 2022.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Buy” to RBT, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on September 09th of the current year.

RBT Trading at -59.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RBT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 24.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 44.49%, as shares sank -50.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -81.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RBT rose by +23.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0190. In addition, Rubicon Technologies Inc. saw -82.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RBT

Equity return is now at value -0.70, with -0.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.41.