Is Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) a Keeper?

Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) went up by 0.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $71.65. The company’s stock price has collected -1.53% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/20/22 that Nasdaq Pushes Into Crypto With New Custodial Service

Is It Worth Investing in Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ :NDAQ) Right Now?

Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 25.35 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NDAQ is at 0.94. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Nasdaq Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $64.49, which is $8.03 above the current price. NDAQ currently public float of 340.92M and currently shorts hold a 1.53% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NDAQ was 2.07M shares.

NDAQ’s Market Performance

NDAQ stocks went down by -1.53% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.80% and a quarterly performance of 1.53%, while its annual performance rate touched -15.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.68% for Nasdaq Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.05% for NDAQ stocks with a simple moving average of 0.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NDAQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NDAQ stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for NDAQ by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for NDAQ in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $58 based on the research report published on October 14th of the current year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NDAQ reach a price target of $62. The rating they have provided for NDAQ stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 12th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to NDAQ, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on October 06th of the current year.

NDAQ Trading at -5.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NDAQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.74%, as shares sank -3.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NDAQ fell by -1.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.72. In addition, Nasdaq Inc. saw -18.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NDAQ starting from SKULE JEREMY, who sale 2,100 shares at the price of $59.80 back on Sep 21. After this action, SKULE JEREMY now owns 58,581 shares of Nasdaq Inc., valued at $125,580 using the latest closing price.

DENNISON ANN M, the Executive Vice President of Nasdaq Inc., sale 6,500 shares at $62.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08, which means that DENNISON ANN M is holding 50,345 shares at $403,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NDAQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.05 for the present operating margin

+53.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nasdaq Inc. stands at +20.17. Equity return is now at value 18.50, with 5.60 for asset returns.