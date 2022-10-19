ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (IACC) Just Got Our Attention

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC) went up by 0.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.90. The company’s stock price has collected 0.35% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE :IACC) Right Now?

IACC currently public float of 24.33M and currently shorts hold a 0.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IACC was 60.99K shares.

IACC’s Market Performance

IACC stocks went up by 0.35% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.87% and a quarterly performance of 1.38%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.13% for ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.35% for IACC stocks with a simple moving average of 2.36% for the last 200 days.

IACC Trading at 1.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IACC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.96% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.14%, as shares surge +1.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IACC rose by +1.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.87. In addition, ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. saw 1.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IACC

Equity return is now at value -0.20, with -0.20 for asset returns.