Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for StoneBridge Acquisition Corporation (APAC)

StoneBridge Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:APAC) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.60. The company’s stock price has collected -0.15% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in StoneBridge Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ :APAC) Right Now?

StoneBridge Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:APAC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.27 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for StoneBridge Acquisition Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

APAC currently public float of 20.00M and currently shorts hold a 0.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of APAC was 36.02K shares.

APAC’s Market Performance

APAC stocks went down by -0.15% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.60% and a quarterly performance of 1.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.05% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.30% for StoneBridge Acquisition Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.05% for APAC stocks with a simple moving average of 1.45% for the last 200 days.

APAC Trading at 0.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.05%, as shares surge +0.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APAC fell by -0.10%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.09. In addition, StoneBridge Acquisition Corporation saw 2.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for APAC

Equity return is now at value -109.30, with 7.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.91.