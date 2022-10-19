Here’s How Your Trade Unum Group (UNM) Aggressively Right Now

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) went up by 2.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $42.97. The company’s stock price has collected 4.79% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/13/21 that Airbnb, Apache, Biogen: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Unum Group (NYSE :UNM) Right Now?

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.89 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for UNM is at 1.10. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Unum Group declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $41.93, which is -$2.21 below the current price. UNM currently public float of 198.46M and currently shorts hold a 1.90% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UNM was 1.54M shares.

UNM’s Market Performance

UNM stocks went up by 4.79% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.28% and a quarterly performance of 30.60%, while its annual performance rate touched 56.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.66% for Unum Group. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.72% for UNM stocks with a simple moving average of 29.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UNM

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UNM reach a price target of $36. The rating they have provided for UNM stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 24th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to UNM, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on January 26th of the current year.

UNM Trading at 9.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UNM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.21% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.19%, as shares surge +6.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UNM rose by +4.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +75.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.48. In addition, Unum Group saw 75.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UNM starting from McKenney Richard P, who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $40.13 back on Aug 25. After this action, McKenney Richard P now owns 950,367 shares of Unum Group, valued at $1,605,392 using the latest closing price.

IGLESIAS LISA G, the EVP, General Counsel of Unum Group, sale 20,000 shares at $40.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 25, which means that IGLESIAS LISA G is holding 56,814 shares at $800,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UNM

Equity return is now at value 10.40, with 1.60 for asset returns.