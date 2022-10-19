Here’s How Your Trade Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) Aggressively Right Now

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) went up by 4.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.05. The company’s stock price has collected 8.53% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE :LBRT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LBRT is at 2.24.

LBRT currently public float of 157.73M and currently shorts hold a 4.41% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LBRT was 2.71M shares.

LBRT’s Market Performance

LBRT stocks went up by 8.53% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.82% and a quarterly performance of 21.55%, while its annual performance rate touched -0.13%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.08% for Liberty Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.67% for LBRT stocks with a simple moving average of 10.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LBRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LBRT stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for LBRT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for LBRT in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $25 based on the research report published on July 27th of the current year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LBRT reach a price target of $15, previously predicting the price at $14. The rating they have provided for LBRT stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on March 31st, 2022.

LBRT Trading at 8.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LBRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.39%, as shares surge +17.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LBRT rose by +8.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +58.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.66. In addition, Liberty Energy Inc. saw 58.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LBRT starting from Wright Christopher A, who sale 1,901 shares at the price of $15.15 back on Oct 07. After this action, Wright Christopher A now owns 3,328,115 shares of Liberty Energy Inc., valued at $28,800 using the latest closing price.

Wright Christopher A, the Chairman of the Board & CEO of Liberty Energy Inc., sale 18,099 shares at $15.08 during a trade that took place back on Oct 06, which means that Wright Christopher A is holding 3,330,016 shares at $272,933 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LBRT

Equity return is now at value 0.40, with 0.20 for asset returns.