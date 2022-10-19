Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EQH) went up by 2.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.13. The company’s stock price has collected 4.58% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE :EQH) Right Now?

Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EQH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3.57 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EQH is at 1.42. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Equitable Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $39.15, which is $11.22 above the current price. EQH currently public float of 374.03M and currently shorts hold a 1.54% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EQH was 2.38M shares.

EQH’s Market Performance

EQH stocks went up by 4.58% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.57% and a quarterly performance of 7.63%, while its annual performance rate touched -10.59%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.75% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.34% for Equitable Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.45% for EQH stocks with a simple moving average of -4.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EQH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EQH stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for EQH by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for EQH in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $36 based on the research report published on May 25th of the current year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EQH reach a price target of $41. The rating they have provided for EQH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 24th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to EQH, setting the target price at $44 in the report published on January 26th of the current year.

EQH Trading at -1.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.75%, as shares sank -1.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQH rose by +4.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.80. In addition, Equitable Holdings Inc. saw -12.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EQH starting from Pearson Mark, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $30.02 back on Sep 15. After this action, Pearson Mark now owns 445,307 shares of Equitable Holdings Inc., valued at $900,540 using the latest closing price.

SCOTT BERTRAM L, the Director of Equitable Holdings Inc., sale 7,300 shares at $29.87 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08, which means that SCOTT BERTRAM L is holding 21,429 shares at $218,076 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EQH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.68 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Equitable Holdings Inc. stands at -3.98. Equity return is now at value 41.30, with 1.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.35.