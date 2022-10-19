Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) went down by -1.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.05. The company’s stock price has collected 3.53% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE :ESRT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ESRT is at 1.09. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.90, which is $3.58 above the current price. ESRT currently public float of 162.47M and currently shorts hold a 7.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ESRT was 1.12M shares.

ESRT’s Market Performance

ESRT stocks went up by 3.53% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.64% and a quarterly performance of -12.90%, while its annual performance rate touched -38.13%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.23% for Empire State Realty Trust Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.69% for ESRT stocks with a simple moving average of -17.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ESRT

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ESRT reach a price target of $8, previously predicting the price at $7.50. The rating they have provided for ESRT stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on July 14th, 2022.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Outperform” to ESRT, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on May 02nd of the current year.

ESRT Trading at -5.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.54%, as shares sank -7.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESRT rose by +3.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.68. In addition, Empire State Realty Trust Inc. saw -24.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ESRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.92 for the present operating margin

+22.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Empire State Realty Trust Inc. stands at -1.05. Equity return is now at value 0.80, with 0.20 for asset returns.