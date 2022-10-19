Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) went up by 4.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $52.54. The company’s stock price has collected 12.58% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/20/22 that Hungry for a Bargain? Try These 3 Casual Dining Stocks.

Is It Worth Investing in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ :PLAY) Right Now?

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.26 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PLAY is at 1.81. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

PLAY currently public float of 42.05M and currently shorts hold a 13.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PLAY was 1.02M shares.

PLAY’s Market Performance

PLAY stocks went up by 12.58% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.82% and a quarterly performance of 0.99%, while its annual performance rate touched -3.29%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.49% for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.20% for PLAY stocks with a simple moving average of -8.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLAY stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for PLAY by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for PLAY in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $37 based on the research report published on July 13th of the current year 2022.

Gordon Haskett, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PLAY reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for PLAY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 14th, 2022.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to PLAY, setting the target price at $56 in the report published on October 06th of the previous year.

PLAY Trading at -5.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.74%, as shares sank -0.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLAY rose by +12.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.54. In addition, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. saw -7.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLAY starting from Wehner Tony, who purchase 14,823 shares at the price of $33.86 back on Oct 14. After this action, Wehner Tony now owns 31,243 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc., valued at $501,913 using the latest closing price.

Lehner Les, the SVP, Chief Procurement Ofc of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc., purchase 12,154 shares at $32.81 during a trade that took place back on Oct 12, which means that Lehner Les is holding 28,725 shares at $398,741 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLAY

Equity return is now at value 43.00, with 4.90 for asset returns.