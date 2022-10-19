Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Sintx Technologies Inc. (SINT)?

Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) went up by 1.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.31. The company’s stock price has collected -22.02% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :SINT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SINT is at 1.77. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Sintx Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.75, which is $1.6 above the current price. SINT currently public float of 23.72M and currently shorts hold a 1.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SINT was 178.61K shares.

SINT’s Market Performance

SINT stocks went down by -22.02% for the week, with a monthly drop of -64.11% and a quarterly performance of -67.34%, while its annual performance rate touched -88.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.34% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.88% for Sintx Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -47.31% for SINT stocks with a simple moving average of -69.30% for the last 200 days.

SINT Trading at -63.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SINT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.34%, as shares sank -63.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -71.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SINT fell by -22.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2659. In addition, Sintx Technologies Inc. saw -77.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SINT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1752.48 for the present operating margin

-81.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sintx Technologies Inc. stands at -1448.02. Equity return is now at value -58.60, with -44.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.79.