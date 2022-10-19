Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Fiserv Inc. (FISV)?

Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) went down by -0.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $111.84. The company’s stock price has collected 1.80% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ :FISV) Right Now?

Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 31.58 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FISV is at 0.87. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 17 analysts out of 36 who provided ratings for Fiserv Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 6 rated the stock as “overweight,” 13 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $122.53, which is $26.98 above the current price. FISV currently public float of 605.56M and currently shorts hold a 1.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FISV was 3.71M shares.

FISV’s Market Performance

FISV stocks went up by 1.80% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.25% and a quarterly performance of -0.69%, while its annual performance rate touched -11.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.68% for Fiserv Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.11% for FISV stocks with a simple moving average of -2.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FISV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FISV stocks, with Atlantic Equities repeating the rating for FISV by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FISV in the upcoming period, according to Atlantic Equities is $105 based on the research report published on October 12th of the current year 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to FISV, setting the target price at $97 in the report published on July 14th of the current year.

FISV Trading at -5.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FISV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.89%, as shares sank -4.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FISV rose by +1.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $96.81. In addition, Fiserv Inc. saw -6.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FISV starting from Chiarello Guy, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $100.00 back on Oct 05. After this action, Chiarello Guy now owns 228,553 shares of Fiserv Inc., valued at $400,000 using the latest closing price.

DiSimone Harry, the Director of Fiserv Inc., sale 2,706 shares at $108.72 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that DiSimone Harry is holding 0 shares at $294,196 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FISV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.46 for the present operating margin

+49.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fiserv Inc. stands at +8.22. Equity return is now at value 6.50, with 2.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.03.