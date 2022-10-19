Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) went down by -1.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.69. The company’s stock price has collected -6.46% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ :CD) Right Now?

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 38.32 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Chindata Group Holdings Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $75.50, which is $3.99 above the current price. CD currently public float of 176.61M and currently shorts hold a 3.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CD was 2.02M shares.

CD’s Market Performance

CD stocks went down by -6.46% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.98% and a quarterly performance of -1.39%, while its annual performance rate touched -21.74%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.64% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.84% for Chindata Group Holdings Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.42% for CD stocks with a simple moving average of 6.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CD stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for CD by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CD in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $8.30 based on the research report published on March 07th of the current year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CD reach a price target of $8.30. The rating they have provided for CD stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 13th, 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to CD, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on August 18th of the previous year.

CD Trading at -11.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.64%, as shares sank -18.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CD fell by -6.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.84. In addition, Chindata Group Holdings Limited saw 7.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CD

Equity return is now at value 4.80, with 2.60 for asset returns.