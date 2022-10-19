Can Enovix Corporation (ENVX) Remain Competitive?

Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX) went down by -2.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $39.48. The company’s stock price has collected -6.91% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ :ENVX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Enovix Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $38.38, which is $21.41 above the current price. ENVX currently public float of 127.56M and currently shorts hold a 10.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ENVX was 4.44M shares.

ENVX’s Market Performance

ENVX stocks went down by -6.91% for the week, with a monthly drop of -25.54% and a quarterly performance of 47.44%, while its annual performance rate touched -18.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.47% for Enovix Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.79% for ENVX stocks with a simple moving average of 14.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ENVX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ENVX stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for ENVX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ENVX in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $25 based on the research report published on September 28th of the current year 2022.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ENVX reach a price target of $29. The rating they have provided for ENVX stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 20th, 2022.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to ENVX, setting the target price at $100 in the report published on August 22nd of the current year.

ENVX Trading at -16.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENVX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.19%, as shares sank -23.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENVX fell by -6.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.55. In addition, Enovix Corporation saw -37.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ENVX starting from Lahiri Ashok, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $20.00 back on Oct 04. After this action, Lahiri Ashok now owns 1,365,993 shares of Enovix Corporation, valued at $60,000 using the latest closing price.

RUST HARROLD J, the President and CEO of Enovix Corporation, sale 4,500 shares at $18.69 during a trade that took place back on Oct 03, which means that RUST HARROLD J is holding 1,367,531 shares at $84,110 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ENVX

Equity return is now at value -14.40, with -11.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 19.07.