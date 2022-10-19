Buy or Sell OceanPal Inc. (OP) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP) went down by -9.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.09. The company’s stock price has collected -8.29% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ :OP) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for OceanPal Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

OP currently public float of 29.20M and currently shorts hold a 4.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OP was 324.04K shares.

OP’s Market Performance

OP stocks went down by -8.29% for the week, with a monthly drop of -34.88% and a quarterly performance of -40.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.42% for OceanPal Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -22.46% for OP stocks with a simple moving average of -59.08% for the last 200 days.

OP Trading at -34.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.77%, as shares sank -34.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OP fell by -8.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3160. In addition, OceanPal Inc. saw -87.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.04 for the present operating margin

+69.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for OceanPal Inc. stands at +10.04.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.44.