Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) went up by 4.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $99.32. The company’s stock price has collected 4.55% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/11/22 that Judge Rebuffs DOJ Request to Block Booz Allen’s Cybersecurity Deal

Is It Worth Investing in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE :BAH) Right Now?

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 26.50 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BAH is at 0.62.

BAH currently public float of 130.04M and currently shorts hold a 1.35% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BAH was 796.25K shares.

BAH’s Market Performance

BAH stocks went up by 4.55% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.04% and a quarterly performance of 8.43%, while its annual performance rate touched 24.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.43% for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.15% for BAH stocks with a simple moving average of 14.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BAH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BAH stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for BAH by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for BAH in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $95 based on the research report published on June 07th of the current year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BAH reach a price target of $102, previously predicting the price at $83. The rating they have provided for BAH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 13th, 2022.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to BAH, setting the target price at $96 in the report published on March 18th of the current year.

BAH Trading at 5.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BAH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.58% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.11%, as shares surge +5.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BAH rose by +4.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $95.29. In addition, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation saw 18.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BAH starting from Barnes Melody C, who sale 1,806 shares at the price of $92.94 back on Sep 26. After this action, Barnes Melody C now owns 16,792 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation, valued at $167,850 using the latest closing price.

HOWELL LLOYD JR, the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation, sale 7,035 shares at $98.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that HOWELL LLOYD JR is holding 164,746 shares at $689,430 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BAH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.19 for the present operating margin

+22.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation stands at +5.54.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.